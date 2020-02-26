Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project gets High Court nod

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Nauroji Nagar redevelopment project where a commercial hub, including a World Trade Centre, has been planned.

A Bench of Justices G.S. Sistani and Jyoti Singh vacated the August 30, 2018 order by which the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was restrained from any further construction at the project.

The court said that once the issues of water and traffic congestion have been taken care of and there are no objection certificates (NOCs) from the respective departments, it was satisfied that there was no impediment in completion of redevelopment projects at Nauroji Nagar in south Delhi.

“There is no violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and there is adequate compensatory plantation in lieu of felling of trees at Nauroji Nagar,” the Bench said.

The High Court passed the order on a plea by orthopaedic surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra challenging the environment clearance granted to Nauroji Nagar project claiming a large number of trees had to be cut.