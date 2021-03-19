‘National security threat perception is real’

Perceptible increase in drone movement from across the border, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday termed the national security threat perception real, saying there was a perceptible increase in drone movement from across the border since the farmers’ protests started gathering traction in October 2020.

He said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the agitation to discuss this grave issue and to ask him why Central forces could not be provided with adequate equipment to locate and shoot down the drones.

“The Khalistani cells in Punjab were dormant but they are being fed with weapons via the drones to activate them to create trouble,” he said.

“Any breach of the Punjab border is a breach of national security,” said Capt. Amarinder. “While a large number of weapons have been seized near the borders, what is the cause of worry is those that have not been caught,” he said.

Detailing about the arrests and seizures since his government took over in March 2017, the Chief Minister said as many as 333 modules of terrorists and gangsters have been busted while 3,472 militants-gangsters have been arrested. “Ten drones had been picked up, in addition to 2,000-odd weapons (including rifles, revolvers, pistols, etc.), hand grenades, RDX and other explosives, walkie-talkies and satellite phones. As many as 11,000 rounds of ammunition have also been seized. These are not small numbers for a small State like Punjab,” he said.

Asked about former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rehabilitation, the Chief Minister said “everyone wants him to be part of our team”. He said he would also be happy to have Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Dhullo as part of the team. “While everyone has their own ambitions, it is up to the Congress president to decide,” he said.