National Law University, Delhi student found dead in her hostel room

A third-year LLB student of National Law University (NLU) was found dead in her hostel room, the police said on Thursday. The body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon by her roommates and hostel employees, said an officer, adding that a note was found in her room in which she had not blamed anyone for taking the extreme step.

While Additional DCP (Dwarka) Nishant Gupta said the student, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was preoccupied with her academic performance, a professor who taught her for three semesters said the student had maintained a decent academic record throughout.

The deceased’s father toldThe Hinduthat his daughter had fared well in school, securing 92% in her Class 10 and 89.4% in her Class 12 examinations. Sources at the university said the student had received a scholarship by Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access, aimed at empowering underprivileged and marginalised students through legal education.

In a statement on Thursday, the university stated, “National Law University, Delhi deeply mourns the untimely loss of one of our students and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time. The well-being of every student at the university is the paramount and most important factor, and NLU Delhi undertakes every step in this regard.”

A day earlier, the administration issued an email to the students and faculty members calling off classes for the rest of the week.

The third-year student visited her hometown in June and returned to campus in mid-July.

During her stay at home, the student did not mention any issue regarding the university or her studies, her father said. “She told us everything was going well.”

In a post on a website, the student said she had put her educational aspirations on hold on finding out about the course fees. However, she enrolled for the same after securing the scholarship. In another post, she stated that she chose to study law because “it is more than mere rulings and amendments”. The post also mentions her interests in science and literature, as well as her fascination with space and orbital mechanics.

Those who knew her said she was active in campus politics and often raised her voice against injustices.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

