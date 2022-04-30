National kabaddi player arrested for murder

April 30, 2022 23:32 IST

Was an associate of dreaded gangsters of Delhi and the NCR

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 22-year-old national kabaddi player in connection with a number of heinous cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery in U.P. and Haryana, officers said on Saturday.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said the accused, identified as Dinesh alias Dhillu, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was a national junior-level kabaddi player who represented Haryana in various kabaddi tournaments.

The accused was an associate of three “dreaded” gangsters of Delhi and the NCR — Kaushal, Monu Lalheri and Naveen Bali — the police said. Bali is a member of infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang.

The police raided the location near the drainage canal between Hiran Kudna and Dichaon village following a tip-off and arrested the accused on Thursday.

According to the DCP, in November last year, Dinesh killed his wife by stabbing her several times over suspicion of having an illicit relationship, following which the Haryana police declared a reward of ₹5,000 over his arrest. Dinesh, along with his associate Satyawan, also killed a person in Rohtak to avenge the murder of Satyawan’s cousin who was killed by the victim.

A senior police officer said according to the directions from his mentors, Dinesh was planning to eliminate the members of his rival gangs in Delhi and the NCR, along with U.P. and Haryana.