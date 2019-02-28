National Herald case: HC to give verdict today

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a plea by National Herald publisher Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), challenging a Single Judge order to vacate the premises here.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.K. Rao had reserved its decision on February 18 after hearing arguments of the Centre and the AJL.

AJL has appealed against the Single Judge’s December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.

The single judge had also said that by transfer of AJL’s 99% shares to Young India, the beneficial interest of AJL’s property worth ₹413.40 crore stands “clandestinely” transferred to Young India.

In the order, the Single judge had said that AJL has been “hijacked” by Young India, in which the Gandhis are shareholders.