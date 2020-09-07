National Education Policy lacks action plan, says Sisodia

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 22:59 IST

‘It must be implemented carefully’

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the new National Education Policy lacks the action plan to implement it and that the execution of the policy should be carefully planned so that it is not limited to just a “wonderful idea”.

Mr. Sisodia was speaking at a videoconference organised by the Ministry of Education on the role of the National Education Policy 2020, and was attended by the President, Prime Minister, Governors, Lt. Governors and Education Ministers of various States.

Not employable

Mr. Sisodia said that at present, over 80% of the youth having a degree are not considered employable and that the policy needs to address whose fault it is.

Speaking about vocational degree courses that the NEP talks about, Mr. Sisodia said it was inappropriate to treat vocational degree differently from undergraduate degree in any other subject and that these courses should be given equal importance, and only then will we be able to reap their benefits.

“It is necessary to put national education policy into practice rather than restricting it to only wishful thinking. This policy talks about spending 6% of GDP on education. It had been said in the 1968 policy as well but was never implemented. Thus, a law should be made so that successive governments are bound by it and necessary resources needed for effective implementation of the policy can be guaranteed,” he said.

Rote learning

Mr. Sisodia also stressed on the importance to do away with rote learning and examination-oriented education which causes immense pressure and stress among students. Welcoming the inclusion of early childhood education, he said that its success would depend on training teachers to provide the foundation for children instead of assigning the role to anganwadi workers.

Mr. Sisodia said that even after 73 years of Independence and two new education policies (1968 and 1986), we hide the shortcomings of our governments for failing to implement the polices by blaming Thomas Macaulay. He called for a detailed action plan and commitment to resources that he felt are the key to effective implementation of the policy.