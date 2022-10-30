National Consumer Court orders realty firm to provide refund to home buyer

Non-construction of road as projected in brochure can be a ground for refund, court says

The National Consumer Court has ordered Godrej Projects Development Limited to refund with interest the total amount paid by the buyer of a unit at the Godrej Summit residential complex in Sector 104, Gurgaon due to deficiency in services, including regular water supply, electricity supply and sewerage treatment plant, and non-construction of a 24-metre-wide road as projected by the builder in the brochure.

The Consumer Court, in its October 21 order, ruled that home buyer Rajiv Singhal was justified in seeking refund of his deposits as uncertainty over the construction of a road and deficiency in services has put the allottees of the project at a “disadvantage”.

Mr. Singhal, represented by advocates Piyush Singh and Aditya Parolia, stated that he had booked a unit in the Godrej Summit project in March 2014 and paid a sum of over ₹51.26 lakh. He stated the Apartment Buyers Agreement (ABA) was executed between him and the company in October 2015, and his unit was to be given for possession after 41 months with a grace period of six months.

In 2017, Mr. Singhal moved the consumer court with the grievance that he had been given “defective possession” over non-construction of a proposed 24-meter-wide road within the stipulated period of 41 months from the date of the allotment letter.

As the realty firm has not constructed the road, when Mr. Singhal asked for the refund of the entire amount, the realty firm cancelled the booking of his unit. He then filed a fresh plea before the consumer court.

The realty firm, on the other hand, stated that it was not responsible for the construction of any development outside its property. It argued that the construction of the 24-metre-wide road connecting the housing project to the Dwarka Expressway was to be done by the State authorities.

The consumer court noted that because of the portrayal of the 24-metre-wide road outside the project area leading to the Dwarka Expressway in the brochure, it became “an important factor for the prospective purchasers to book the units in the said project believing that such a connectivity would exist when the project is completed”.

As regards deficiencies with respect to regular water supply, electricity supply and sewerage treatment plant, the consumer court said that Mr. Sehgal’s grievances were “genuine” as they are being presently provided on ad hoc basis only till the State authorities make permanent arrangements for the provision of such utilities on a regular basis by laying down the proper infrastructure.

The consumer court said Mr. Sehgal was “justified” in seeking refund of his deposits and the decision of the realty firm to cancel the allotment was not correct. It also ordered the realty firm to pay a sum of ₹25,000 towards cost of litigation to Mr. Sehgal.