ADVERTISEMENT

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes takes up the death of a tribesperson in Kozhikode 

February 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Police investigation revealed the man had been roughed up by some people near the Kozhikode Government Medical College on suspicion of theft

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in New Delhi on Tuesday issued notice to authorities in Kozhikode over the death of a 46-year-old tribesperson, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the case within three days. 

The NCST said it had taken cognisance of a report published in The Hindu on February 13 about the police investigation in the case, which had revealed that the man had been roughed up by some people near the Kozhikode Government Medical College on suspicion of theft. The report had said that the tribesperson was being accused despite repeatedly insisting he had had nothing to do with the incident. 

Also Read | Tribesperson’s death: Kerala SC, ST panel finds fault with police probe

The Commission sent the notice to the Director General of Police, Kerala, the Collector and District Magistrate, and the Commissioner of Police in Kozhikode, asking that the ATR have details of arrests in the case, charges to be brought against the accused, and whether compensation had been paid out to the victim’s family under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Commission added that it may summon officials as necessary if the report was not submitted to it as directed in the notice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US