National Commission for Scheduled Tribes takes up the death of a tribesperson in Kozhikode 

February 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in New Delhi on Tuesday issued notice to authorities in Kozhikode over the death of a 46-year-old tribesperson, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the case within three days.

The NCST said it had taken cognisance of a report published in The Hindu on February 13 about the police investigation in the case, which had revealed that the man had been roughed up by some people near the Kozhikode Government Medical College on suspicion of theft. The report had said that the tribesperson was being accused despite repeatedly insisting he had had nothing to do with the incident.

The Commission sent the notice to the Director General of Police, Kerala, the Collector and District Magistrate, and the Commissioner of Police in Kozhikode, asking that the ATR have details of arrests in the case, charges to be brought against the accused, and whether compensation had been paid out to the victim’s family under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Commission added that it may summon officials as necessary if the report was not submitted to it as directed in the notice.