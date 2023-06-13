National Commission for Scheduled Castes notice to Zomato, Delhi Police, YouTube over casteist advertisement

June 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has now issued a notice to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal over an “inhuman” and casteist advertisement that featured a Dalit character from the film Lagaan being used as a table, lamp, watering can, etc.

While the food-delivery platform withdrew its advertisement within days after facing strong backlash from citizens, the commission said it had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and commenced its own inquiries.

Action taken report sought

The NCSC has also sent copies of the notice to the Commissioner, Delhi Police, and the Grievance Redressal Officer of YouTube India, saying that they launch their own investigations into this episode and submit action taken reports as soon as possible.

Zomato launched the advertisement as a special feature for World Environment Day on June 5. In the advertisement, actor Aditya Lakhia is shown reprising his role as the Dalit character ‘Kachra’ in Lagaan. He is shown being used as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and different types of jackets, with the text below detailing how much ‘kachra’ was recycled to make each of these items.

According to the notice, the NCSC has asked the Delhi Police if any FIR had been registered in the matter and whether provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been invoked in the FIR. Similarly, the commission has also asked YouTube India where the advertisement was being streamed before it was taken down, to look into how it was allowed on the platform and what action had been taken for it.

‘Inhuman depictions’

A statement from the NCSC said that Chairperson Vijay Sampla had personally taken up this matter. In a video statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Sampla said, “The ad film of Zomato company portrayed inhuman depictions and has hurt sentiments of Scheduled Caste persons.” The NCSC chairperson added that several complaints had also been received from citizens about the advertisement but that it had taken up the issue before that on its own.

In the notice, the commission has cautioned that if the action taken reports are not presented to it at the earliest as sought, it may go on to invoke its powers as a civil court and issue summons to the persons concerned.

Zomato and YouTube India are yet to respond to detailed questionnaires sent by The Hindu over the issue.