National Commission for Minorities won’t interfere in Delhi demolitions

A shop owner weeds through the rubble of his shop after it was razed by bulldozers in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood, on April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Its Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura notes that Indian law does not use demolition as a punishment

The National Commission for Minorities would not interfere with the demolitions in Delhi, its Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said at a press conference.

Mr. Lalpura stated that the Commission would not interfere in the due process of law. “Demolitions is a process to create a new thing and to improve the existing infrastructure by removing illegal encroachment. We can’t support any illegal acts,” he observed. But he noted that the Indian law did not use demolition as a punishment.

He was answering a question on anticipated demolition drive in several parts of south Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, which was the site of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Uniform civil code issue

Mr. Lalpura was also asked about statements given by the Uttarakhand government on bringing about a uniform civil code and other BJP-ruled governments saying they would be examining it. “If a person is murdered, then the case is registered under IPC 302, no matter which religion the victim or the accused belongs to. Now as far as a uniform civil code is concerned, there is no draft in front of the commission for consideration, we shall take a call when we get the draft,” he said. The Commission would intervene only if draft uniform civil code interferes with religion in any way.

Mr. Lalpura also informed that the Commission had got many complaints from Punjab on forcible conversion, especially in the border-villages. The Commission had asked for a report from the Chief Secretary more than four months back, but so far the State had not replied. “Everyone has freedom of religion, but conversions should not be under influence of any fear or favour. The complaints we have suggest otherwise,” he added.