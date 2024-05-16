ADVERTISEMENT

National Commision of Women summons Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide in Maliwal assault case

Updated - May 16, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for May 17 at 11 a.m.

PTI

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwals personal secretary Bhibhav Kumar during joint press conference with Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Commision of Women (NCW) has summoned the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 over allegations of assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for May 17 at 11 a.m., according to the summon.

‘Assault’ row: Sanjay Singh meets Maliwal 

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-D Chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary.

In light of these accusations, the Commission issued a notice, emphasising that failure to comply could result in further actions as deemed necessary by them.

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Mr. Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Ms. Maliwal.

AAP says strict action will be taken against Kejriwal’s aide who ‘misbehaved’ with Swati Maliwal

Ms. Maliwal on May 13 went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi Chief Minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

On May 14, Mr. Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference and said the incident with Maliwal was a "highly condemnable" one.

