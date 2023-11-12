National capital waits with bated breath as it keeps date with the annual Deepavali test 

November 12, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The air quality in the national capital, which saw a drastic improvement after Friday’s downpour, could deteriorate after Deepavali, with many likely to defy the prohibition on bursting firecrackers in the city.

The Capital has been breathing hazardous air for the past week.

On November 5, the Delhi government ordered the closure of all primary schools and restricted the entry of trucks after the concentration of poisonous pollutant PM2.5 in the city was recorded at over 20 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

A day later, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government would implement the odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme in the city for a week starting from November 13.

Decision on odd-even

However, after Friday’s rain, Mr. Rai said the government will study the air pollution metrics after Deepavali, based on which it will decide how to go forward with the odd-even policy.

Under the odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme, vehicles with registration numbers ending with even digits are allowed to run on even dates and those with odd numbers are allowed to run on odd dates.

The Delhi police have seized over 10,000 kg of firecrackers in the city till November 8.

The highest number of violations were reported from East Delhi, from where close to 3,000 kg of crackers have been seized.

DCP (East) Amritha Guguloth said the police are regularly patrolling various markets across the city to curb the sale and bursting of crackers.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man died in a blast in north-east Delhi’s Welcome while trying to mix sulphur and potash to make firecrackers for personal use.

High pollution levels have persisted in the city since October 28.

The government subsequently enforced several restrictions to curb air pollution, including a prohibition on construction and demolition.

‘Bad air’ likely

According to official data, the air quality is likely to deteriorate over the next three days, with no rain expected over the next few days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of Delhi improved to the lower end of the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, compared with the ‘severe’ level on Thursday.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 220 at 4 p.m. on Saturday, down from 437 on Thursday.

However, the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted poorer air quality from Sunday till November 14, with pollution likely to reach the ‘severe’ level on Monday, a day after Deepavali.

According to the CPCB, an AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Migrant workers hit

Meanwhile, migrant labourers in the Capital have been hit the hardest by the government’s decision to ban construction and demolition activities, forcing the workers to return home.

Rajbir, a resident of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, has been coming to the city for the past three years to earn around ₹15,000-20,000 a month.

“Last year, I stayed back because the Delhi government had promised to pay us [an allowance] for the days during which construction work was banned. But I did not get a single penny,” he said.

This year, with little to no clarity on any monetary assistance, the 21-year-old worker is heading home.

Animesh, 19, who came to Delhi from Dhanbad, said he would not have come to the Capital had he known about the city’s yearly pollution problem.

“I am going back less than a month after coming here. I did not even receive a month’s pay,” he said.

(With inputs from Alisha Dutta)

