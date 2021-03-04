National Book Trust assistant editor booked for molestation

NEW DELHI

04 March 2021 01:04 IST

Complainant has alleged accused sexually harassed her at his office-cum-living space in Vasant Kunj

Delhi Police has registered a molestation case against Rubin D’Cruz, assistant editor (Malayalam) of the National Book Trust, after a woman filed a complaint against him at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

A senior police officer on Wednesday said an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation) was registered on February 2.

“The complainant alleged that the accused had invited her to his office-cum-living space in Vasant Kunj. She had gotten in touch with the accused through common friends while she was looking for a rented accommodation in Delhi. Promising to help her out, Mr. D’Cruz allegedly invited her to his home, where he allegedly sexually harassed her,” said the senior police officer.

Accused questioned

He said Mr. D’Cruz was questioned in the matter and, if required, he may be asked to join the investigation again.

They have also recorded the statement of the victim.

The incident happened in October last year. The case will soon be submitted in the court.

The complainant also shared a post on Facebook regarding the alleged traumatic physical assault that she had to suffer.

“A case has been registered against a pseudo-progressive named Rubin D’Cruz and an FIR has been lodged. These few days gave some insights. It will take time for the shock of seeing those we have considered friends for years to speak up for the hunter seem so natural [sic],” the victim wrote in another Facebook post.

The matter reportedly came to light only after the victim posted her ordeal on the social networking site.