Nasir-Junaid case complainant says he is being framed in Nuh violence case 

September 20, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Ismail, 65, the complainant in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, has alleged that he is being implicated in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence to pressure him not to depose in the case. He has written to the Haryana Home Secretary and the Director General of Police demanding an impartial probe into the matter.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35 — both residents of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district — were allegedly murdered by cow vigilantes owing allegiance to the Bajrang Dal in Haryana. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle near Loharu town in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February this year.

Bajrang Dal member and ‘cow vigilante’ Monu Manesar was named one of the accused in the case.

Mr. Ismail, a resident of Ghatmika village and Nasir’s cousin, is one of the 19 accused in FIR No. 136, pertaining to attack on the police team at Badkali Chowk on July 31. The Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Nuh Police is the complainant in the case.

In his application seeking impartial probe, Mr. Ismail said he was at his house in Ghatmika, around 50 km from the crime scene, on July 31 and not connected to the incident. He said his claim could be verified with the location of his mobile phone. Mr. Ismail said he was a poor farmer and did not even own a personal vehicle to travel such a long distance.

Pressure not to depose

He alleged that the case was registered against him to create pressure on him not to depose in the Nasir-Junaid murder case and help the accused, who are politically connected. He demanded a probe into the matter by an independent agency.

Mr. Ismail told The Hindu over phone that he learnt about the registration of the case against him two weeks ago through his acquaintances.

Congress Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, in a press conference, on Tuesday said the registration of case against Ismail showed the functioning and the mentality of the Nuh police. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya could not be reached for his response to the matter.

