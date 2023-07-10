Narendra Modi’s qualification row | Delhi HC declines to prepone hearing of plea related to PM Modi’s BA Degree

July 10, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on July 10 declined to prepone the hearing on a plea related to disclosure of records of Delhi University students who had passed Bachelor of Arts course in 1978, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the exam, under the RTI Act.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi University (DU) on an application by RTI activist Neeraj seeking an early hearing in the petition which was already listed for hearing on October 13.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for Neeraj, argued that the petition warranted an early hearing as it was pending for a long time since 2017.

The High Court was hearing a petition by Delhi University challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) December 21, 2016 order allowing RTI activist Neeraj to inspect records of the students who had passed DU’s Bachelor of Arts in 1978.

The High Court had stayed the CIC’s order on January 23, 2017.

The university had contended that the CIC’s order was passed in “unexplainable haste” as the information sought is “third party personal information”.

It had said that the information sought under the transparency law contains personal information of all students who had appeared in Bachelor of Arts in the year 1978 and since such information are held in fiduciary capacity it was exempt from disclosure.

The CIC, in its order, had asked DU to allow inspection while rejecting contention of its Central Public Information Officer that it was third party personal information.

It had directed the university “to facilitate inspection of relevant register where complete information about result of all students who passed in Bachelor of Arts in year 1978 along with roll number, names of the students, fathers’ name and marks obtained as available with the University and provide certified copy of the extract of relevant pages from the register, free of cost”.

