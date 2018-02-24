Narela murders: two held for questioning

A day after two persons were allegedly stabbed to death in Narela’s Bankner village, the police on Friday said the motive behind the murders appears to be land dispute and gang supremacy in the area. Two persons have been detained for questioning, said sources.

Govind (25), Satish (40) and Mukesh (30) were stabbed by some unidentified men around 8 p.m. on Thursday. While Govind and Satish were declared brought dead at the hospital, Mukesh’s condition is critical, the police said.

They added that all three have a criminal background. CCTV footage shows seven to eight people surrounding Govind and attacking him with a sharp object. The men then chase Satish and Mukesh, who had managed to escape. A few attackers returned and stabbed an injured Govind again while Satish and Mukesh were caught and stabbed a few minutes later. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said they have a few leads in the case. No arrests were made on Friday, he added.