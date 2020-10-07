‘Narco analysis facility to start after pandemic’

New Delhi

07 October 2020 00:56 IST

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar had earlier asked the Delhi government to file a status report disclosing as to whether any steps have been taken to set up the facility in Delhi, considering the fact that a large number of such tests are required to be conducted in respect of the cases registered here.

Delhi government said the process to start the narco analysis examination here will begin as soon as the pandemic situation comes under control.The issue cropped up while the court was hearing a plea by a man, who has been running around in search of his 19-year-old son who is missing since September 17, 2018.

The petition said the missing boy wanted to become a wrestler and his father had told the police that he suspected the owner of a gymnasium and four others behind the disappearance of his son but the officials have not taken any action after which he approached the court.

Delhi Police’s counsel had stated that polygraph test of two of the suspects have been conducted and of the other three suspects is yet to be conducted. “The same could not be conducted on account of the lockdown. As soon as the polygraph tests are resumed at the facility in Ahmedabad, the said tests of the other three suspects should also be conducted,” the counsel had said.

“Let the narco analysis test of the three remaining persons be conducted either at Ahmedabad or at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital as soon as the said facility becomes operational,” the court ordered.

The court has posted the case for hearing on November 25. It asked the police to submit a status report by then.