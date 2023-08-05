Nangloi Muharram clashes: 6 held

August 05, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Six people have been arrested in connection with the clashes that erupted in west Delhi’s Nangloi during a tazia (mourning) procession on the occasion of Muharram last week, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said some more accused have been identified and raids are under way to arrest them.

According to a senior officer, the accused have been identified as Sahil Salmani, 25; Aslam Qureshi, 37; Sameer, 23; Sahil Khan, 21; Azeem, 23; and Shoaib, 23.

The DCP had earlier said that on July 29, a small group in the procession at Nangloi’s Rohtak Road deviated from the designated route and was confronted by security personnel leading to clashes between them. Videos of some youth pelting stones at the police and vandalising vehicles in the area had gone viral on social media and four FIRs were registered in the matter.

At least six police personnel and six civil defence volunteers, including five women, were injured in the clashes, but normalcy was restored the same day.

