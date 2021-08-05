Nangal case: CM meets family, assures support

‘Delhi govt. will give ex gratia of ₹10 lakh, hire best lawyers’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with the family of the nine-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered before her body was forcibly cremated in the Delhi Cantonment area.

In addition to assuring the family of all possible support, Mr. Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will provide the family an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh, order a magisterial enquiry into the case, and appoint top lawyers so that the culprits get the strictest punishment. The CM was accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal along with Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

“A nine-year-old girl had to unfortunately suffer a heinous crime and was then murdered. I met her grieving parents. The injustice that has happened with the family is very distressing,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also stressed upon the “detrimental” law and order situation in Delhi and appealed to the Central government to take concrete measures in this regard. Mr. Kejriwal assured the Centre that the Delhi government will “fully cooperate” with it in order to fix the law and order situation. Such incidents in the national capital send out the wrong message internationally, he added.

“Delhi is the national capital. If such incidents take place in the city, it does not send out a good message about the city. It makes the people feel unsafe, and internationally sends a message that India’s Capital is witnessing such heinous incidents,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Stating that the case is “very serious” and merits “urgent attention”, the DCW has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of South West district to be present before it on August 5 and produce the complete case file of the matter along with a copy of the FIR.