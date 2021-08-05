Nangal case: BJP demands death penalty for culprits

New Delhi

05 August 2021 00:47 IST

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for those behind the alleged sexual assault, subsequent murder and forced cremation of a nine-year-old girl in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta met the family of the victim and assured them that justice would be done and that the accused would not be spared at any cost.

He also asked the police for an impartial investigation into the matter and urged the Delhi government to provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

Advertising

Advertising

Amended POCSO Act

Rohini BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the culprits must be hanged at the earliest and speedy justice must be ensured for the family. He added that the amended POCSO Act has provisions for giving death penalty to perpetrators of sexual crimes against children.

“Since 2019, several cases were expedited in the POCSO court in record time and culprits were awarded capital punishment. In this case too, justice must be delivered in a timely manner and an example be set for those who even think of committing such crimes,” said Mr. Gupta.