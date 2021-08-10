Nangal case: BJP demands AAP govt. give ₹1 crore to kin

New Delhi

10 August 2021 05:52 IST

The Delhi BJP on Monday protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that the city government pay ₹1 crore compensation to the family of the nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Nangal village.

State unit vice-president Rajiv Babbar said the Delhi government must also give a job and a house to the family. “Instead of caring for Delhiites, the Kejriwal government’s focus seems to be more on AAP’s campaign and expansion in other States at Delhi tax payers’ money,” Mr. Babbar alleged.

