Nandu gang member held for ASI son’s murder

A sharpshooter of Nandu gang, who allegedly killed a Delhi police officer’s son in Dwarka’s Najafgarh area, has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said the accused, Anil Joon, was arrested following an exchange of fire on Friday night. The accused had allegedly shot dead an Assistant Sub-Inspector’s son, Takesh, over a monetary dispute of ₹2,000.

The police said during investigation it was revealed that the accused was an active member of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu’s gang. They suspected he would try to commit similar crimes to instill fear and extort money during the festival season.

A trap was laid at Dhoolsiras Chowk and the accused was arrested following brief exchange of fire.

Joon is a 28-year-old school dropout who is involved in several cases of robberies, armed robberies and Arms Act cases, said the police.