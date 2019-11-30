Nancy murder case: car, pistol recovered

The police on Friday said they have recovered a car and a pistol used in the murder of Nancy. She was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband over “petty fights”.

The accused had dumped her body in Haryana’s Panipat, the police said. On Wednesday, they had recovered her body 17 days after she went missing from her husband Sahil Chopra’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

The police said they recovered the car from Dabri and a pistol was found on the dashboard.

“We found blood in the back seat and in the boot of the car. A team from the forensic department scanned the car and have taken samples for further investigation. We have also visited the lodge where Sahil checked in after he came to Delhi from Panipat,” said an officer.

The police said Sahil’s employee Shubham (24), who is also accused in the case, was assigned to dump the car and the pistol. He tried to mislead the police by claiming that he took the car to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

“A team went to Muzaffarnagar but could not find the car. Later when Shubham was put under sustained interrogation, he confessed to parking the car in Dabri near Janakpuri. The police took him to the location after which the vehicle was recovered,” added the officer.

“We have enough evidence against Sahil and his two associates to prove their involvement in the case. We have also seized Sahil’s mobile phone,” said the officer.

The third accused in the case, Badal (26), a cousin of Shubham, along with the other two accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday.