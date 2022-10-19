Name the officer who made the ‘offer’ or apologise to public: BJP 

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 19, 2022 01:45 IST

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer ‘unofficially’ asked him to quit AAP while also offering him the Chief Minister’s chair, the BJP dared him to reveal the officer’s name. Mr. Sisodia had made the claim at his residence on Monday night after his nine-hour-long questioning at the CBI headquarters. 

On Tuesday, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh dared the Deputy CM to either reveal the officer’s name or resign from the Cabinet. He challenged Mr. Sisodia to take a narco-analysis or lie-detector test. “I challenge Mr. Sisodia to reveal the name of that officer. Tell us the name or apologise to the people,” he added.

In response, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who needed to take a lie-detector test to confirm that CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were functioning independently. 

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Sisodia said the excise policy case, in connection with which he was quizzed by the CBI, was fake and a ‘conspiracy’ by the BJP.

