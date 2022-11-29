Name new Parliament complex after Ambedkar, conduct caste census, demands SC/ST body

November 29, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations on Monday renewed its call for naming the new Parliament complex in New Delhi after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at a public rally attended by hundreds at the Ramlila Maidan.

Dr. Udit Raj, former MP and National Chairman of the Confederation, said the current government has a proclivity for naming and renaming buildings and roads, and that there is no reason it cannot name the new Parliament complex after Dr. Ambedkar.

The demand has been raised by the confederation before as well and the Telangana Assembly had passed a resolution for the same earlier this year.

In addition to this the confederation listed out several of its other demands, which included a stop to privatisation, roll-back of reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and support to SC/ST/OBC entrepreneurs in government contracts and projects.

Dr. Raj told The Hindu, “The government is always hiring professionals as contractors and consultants and these are ways by which it is trying to bypass reservations.”

Calling for the government to mandatorily conduct the next socio-economic caste census, the confederation also demanded reservation for SC/ST/OBCs in private employment, strict enforcement of reservations across all types of government hiring exercises and government contracts, and reservation in the higher judiciary.

Dr. Raj said, “Words can’t make India Vishvaguru till all the citizens are treated with dignity and minimum assured subsistence. Those who are not seeing this reality or not willing to accept it are selfish and traitors.”