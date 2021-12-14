‘Name judicial officers who are not conducting hybrid hearings’

Delhi High Court seeks report, lists hearing for Jan. 20

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a report detailing names of judicial officers in subordinate courts who are not complying with its direction to conduct hybrid or virtual proceedings at the request of parties.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh gave the direction after it was informed that some of the judicial officers in district courts were not permitting hybrid hearings despite the directions of the High Court. It has listed the matter for hearing on January 20 next year.

The court was hearing an application filed by lawyer Anil Kumar Hajelay seeking hybrid hearings in district courts on physical hearing days because of the COVID-19 threat.

The lawyer submitted that despite sending email, messages and requests to the staff of trial court for hybrid hearing, it was neither considered nor responded to. The case was dismissed for want of prosecution.

Direction-bound

The court had on November 17 said that subordinate courts are bound to adhere to its directions permitting trial courts to hold hybrid or videoconference hearings at the request of parties.

The High Court had earlier noted that there was an apprehension about a rise in COVID-19 cases and the infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district courts and other quasi-judicial bodies must be in place.

Feasible or not?

In October, the High Court had asked its Registrar General to find out if the Delhi Government’s revised estimate of ₹79.48 crore from an earlier projection of over ₹220 crore for setting up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in the district courts was feasible.

“It appears that the revised estimate of ₹79,48 crore has been approved without obtaining the technical approval of the IT Department with revised specifications,” the High Court had then said.