ADVERTISEMENT

Najafgarh salon firing: suspects identified

February 11, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

Teams formed to catch the two accused, Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A day after two men were shot dead inside a salon in west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the police on Saturday said they have identified the two assailants, who killed the victims allegedly due to a dispute over an abusive social media post.

“Teams have been formed to catch the accused, Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh, and the exact motive for the crime is yet to be determined,” a senior officer said.

On Friday, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s and residents of Najafgarh, were shot multiple times in front of workers and other customers at the salon. While Sonu was shot in the head once, Ashish was struck by three bullets in his head and one in his chest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage of the firing, which surfaced on social media, showed Sonu pleading with the assailants before being shot from point-blank range.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US