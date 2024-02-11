GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Najafgarh salon firing: suspects identified

Teams formed to catch the two accused, Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh, say police

February 11, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A day after two men were shot dead inside a salon in west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the police on Saturday said they have identified the two assailants, who killed the victims allegedly due to a dispute over an abusive social media post.

“Teams have been formed to catch the accused, Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh, and the exact motive for the crime is yet to be determined,” a senior officer said.

On Friday, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s and residents of Najafgarh, were shot multiple times in front of workers and other customers at the salon. While Sonu was shot in the head once, Ashish was struck by three bullets in his head and one in his chest.

CCTV footage of the firing, which surfaced on social media, showed Sonu pleading with the assailants before being shot from point-blank range.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / murder / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.