Najafgarh salon firing: suspects identified

February 11, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

A day after two men were shot dead inside a salon in west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the police on Saturday said they have identified the two assailants, who killed the victims allegedly due to a dispute over an abusive social media post.

“Teams have been formed to catch the accused, Sanjeev Dahiya and Harsh, and the exact motive for the crime is yet to be determined,” a senior officer said.

On Friday, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s and residents of Najafgarh, were shot multiple times in front of workers and other customers at the salon. While Sonu was shot in the head once, Ashish was struck by three bullets in his head and one in his chest.

CCTV footage of the firing, which surfaced on social media, showed Sonu pleading with the assailants before being shot from point-blank range.