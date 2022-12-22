Najafgarh Drain rejuvenation: L-G talks to Haryana CM on pollution sources from his State

December 22, 2022 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal seeking his help in tackling the pollution caused in the Najafgarh drain from sources in Haryana. The meeting was held with the aim of speeding up the efforts to rejuvenate and clean the drain, the Raj Niwas officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, Mr. Khattar assured Mr. Saxena of “all possible help” from his end. “He said that the Haryana government will ensure steps to stop pollution from the feeder drains that flow into the Najafgarh drain from Haryana,” an official said.

He added that during the telephonic conversation, the Haryana CM also proposed a joint meeting between officials to “comprehensively address” the issue in one go. “[The] L-G, along with officials from Delhi, will be soon travelling to Chandigarh for the said meeting with Mr. Khattar and Haryana officials,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The official said, “Najafgarh drain, which is responsible for nearly 40% of Yamuna pollution, is in turn, receives 36% of its pollutants from the three drains flowing into it from Haryana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US