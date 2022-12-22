Najafgarh Drain rejuvenation: L-G talks to Haryana CM on pollution sources from his State

December 22, 2022 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal seeking his help in tackling the pollution caused in the Najafgarh drain from sources in Haryana. The meeting was held with the aim of speeding up the efforts to rejuvenate and clean the drain, the Raj Niwas officials said.

According to the officials, Mr. Khattar assured Mr. Saxena of “all possible help” from his end. “He said that the Haryana government will ensure steps to stop pollution from the feeder drains that flow into the Najafgarh drain from Haryana,” an official said.

He added that during the telephonic conversation, the Haryana CM also proposed a joint meeting between officials to “comprehensively address” the issue in one go. “[The] L-G, along with officials from Delhi, will be soon travelling to Chandigarh for the said meeting with Mr. Khattar and Haryana officials,” he said.

The official said, “Najafgarh drain, which is responsible for nearly 40% of Yamuna pollution, is in turn, receives 36% of its pollutants from the three drains flowing into it from Haryana.”