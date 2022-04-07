Nadda thanks party workers on BJP’s 42nd foundation day

April 07, 2022 01:21 IST

Party takes out ‘Shobha Yatra’

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said the party’s 42nd Foundation Day was an occasion to remember all the great leaders who had “made the Lotus bloom” in the country.

While addressing workers at a “Shobha Yatra” taken out from Rajinder Nagar, he said the party would remain indebted to them forever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other than Mr. Nadda, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, party vice-president and Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were among those present.

“In some States, we are in the Opposition where our fight is against family-based political parties which are a great danger for a democracy. The only party with an ideology is the BJP which can give them [family-based parties] a befitting reply,” Mr. Nadda said.

“For others, politics is a means for selfishness while for the nationalist BJP, the party’s ideology is one nation, one constitution and one symbol,” he added