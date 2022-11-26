Nadda takes on Sisodia in a roadshow

November 26, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Addressing a rally at West Patel Nagar in support of the BJP’s civic poll candidates, party president J.P. Nadda challenged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to list just two achievements of the Delhi government.

“Manish Sisodia keeps challenging the BJP to tell people 10 things it achieved at the MCD. I challenge him to share two achievements of the Delhi government and I will list 10 good works done by the MCD,” said Mr. Nadda.

The senior BJP leader also alleged the Delhi government of reducing the budget allocated to the municipality from ₹7,000 crore in 2018 to ₹6,121 crore in 2021.

Mr. Nadda listed the achievements of the BJP-governed civic bodies (now unified) over the past 15 years — regularising 70,000 unauthorised houses, building 17 multi-level parking facilities, door-to-door waste collection from 80% of the city’s houses, 52 new schools and smart classes in 907 MCD-run schools.

The BJP president also took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “It [Delhi government] opened a liquor shop in every street, increasing the commission on liquor tenders from 2% to 12%,” Mr. Nadda said, pointing to a now-shut liquor shop in the West Patel Nagar market.

Mr. Nadda also recalled his connection with Patel Nagar saying he had lived in the area for four years during his college politics days. The BJP had won all four municipal wards in the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency — West Patel Nagar, East Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, and Ranjeet nagar — in the 2017 civic polls.