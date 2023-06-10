Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP’s new office

June 10, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the party’s Delhi unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“This is not a State office, but a karyalaya for us because an office opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., but the door of the karyalaya never closes. It is a sanskar kendra and a way of imparting sanskar to the workers,” he said.

The office will be a four-storey building with a large auditorium, a separate hall for the media and arrangements for holding press conferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, all political parties are only out for power. But they don’t have any ideology. These are not ideological parties. We said ours in 1952, and even today we are continuously moving forward on the same ideology. Where other parties do vote bank politics, we work on report card politics. Today, even our opponents have to show their report cards,” he said.

Mr. Nadda alleged that the Delhi government has left the path of “Lok Pal” and has taken the path of greed, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become a “black spot”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “There were challenges and struggles in the journey of the Delhi BJP. Today, what we and our senior workers had dreamt is coming true. The Delhi BJP got its permanent address.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.