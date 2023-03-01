ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar woman abducted, gang-raped

March 01, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A 22-year-old Myanmar woman was abducted from south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj and gang-raped by four men, the police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The incident occurred on the night of February 22, when an autorickshaw driver sedated the victim with a chloroform-laced cloth and hauled her into his autorickshaw, a senior police officer said.

The accused then took her to a spot near the Delhi-Haryana border and assaulted her with three other men, the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused driver brought the victim back to Delhi on February 23 and dropped her at an unknown location,” said the officer. He added that the victim had come to Kalindi Kunj with her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter for medical treatment.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR at the Kalindi Kunj police station on February 26 under IPC sections pertaining to gang rape, criminal intimidation, assault and wrongful confinement.

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said that the sequence of events is being verified and CCTV footage is being analysed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, terming it “a very serious matter”. The Commission has sought an action-taken report from the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US