Myanmar woman abducted, gang-raped

March 01, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A 22-year-old Myanmar woman was abducted from south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj and gang-raped by four men, the police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The incident occurred on the night of February 22, when an autorickshaw driver sedated the victim with a chloroform-laced cloth and hauled her into his autorickshaw, a senior police officer said.

The accused then took her to a spot near the Delhi-Haryana border and assaulted her with three other men, the officer added.

“The accused driver brought the victim back to Delhi on February 23 and dropped her at an unknown location,” said the officer. He added that the victim had come to Kalindi Kunj with her husband and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter for medical treatment.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR at the Kalindi Kunj police station on February 26 under IPC sections pertaining to gang rape, criminal intimidation, assault and wrongful confinement.

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said that the sequence of events is being verified and CCTV footage is being analysed. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, terming it “a very serious matter”. The Commission has sought an action-taken report from the police.