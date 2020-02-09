Myanmar delegation observes Delhi polls

A Myanmarese delegation of senior officials on Saturday got hands-on experience about the Indian electoral process as they observed the different phases of the high-stake Delhi Assembly polls, the Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.
The election on Saturday was held to decide the fate of 672 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
“A delegation of senior poll officials from Myanmar is here in Delhi to get hands-on experience about the electoral process. They saw the conduct of the polls today by visiting polling stations in some of the constituencies falling in the South West district,” Mr. Singh said.
The delegation had also seen the “dispersal of poll material” and mock polls on Friday.
“They will also witness the counting of votes on February 11,” he said.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 60% on Saturday.
