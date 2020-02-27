My son’s death will not drive us out of India, says father

NEW DELHI

27 February 2020 01:43 IST

Victim’s brother says people being killed for political gains

“I have lost a young son. But no, this is not enough to drive us out of India. When the Partition could not send us out, how can this do so now?” Majid, the brother of Mahroof Ali (32), who was shot during the violence in north-east Delhi, quoted his father while waiting outside Lok Nayak Hospital for over 24 hours now.

“I cannot go home leaving him [Mahroof] alone here,” the brother said.

Mahroof’s body has not been handed over to his family yet. Talking about the family, Mr. Majid said, “We are in no hurry. After all, where will I take him? The area where we lived is still burning and our family members have left. Only my father is at home.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mahroof, who ran a small shop that was also burnt down, leaves behind two children aged nine and six.

“We have been living in north-east Delhi for 37 years now. And what we saw in the last two days was something beyond our wildest nightmare. The children and women are scared and in shock. They left the area on the first day of violence. They have lost the courage to return to their own houses now. All we can do now is just wait and watch,” said Mr. Majid.

“We are just middle-class people who are getting used and being killed for political gains. Sadly, no politician has bothered to speak up on our behalf. Today we feel abandoned,” he added.

Death toll

Lok Nayak hospital administration maintained that 42 patients had been admitted in the past two days, adding that seven are still undergoing treatment with two deaths reported so far. At GTB hospital the death toll rose from 17 on Wednesday morning to 27 by late evening. More injured patients who reported in on Wednesday were shifted to various hospitals across the city.

Speaking to The Hindu Hari Singh, the father of 26-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed on Monday during the violence in Shiv Vihar, said: “On Monday evening, my son stepped out to buy milk. Someone fired a bullet which hit him on the right shoulder near the neck and he died. Today[Wednesday], we took his body to our house in Babu Nagar. We want the police and the paramilitary forces to provide us protection when we would go to the cemetery for his final rites.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old woman, Sahana, also claimed that her family was caught unawares when returning from work. Her father, who was hit on the head with a stone during the violence, brother and uncle are admitted in the hospital.

“They were returning from work on Tuesday evening when they were caught in the violence. While my brother and uncle managed to reached home, my father was hit on the head and lost consciousness. He was brought home by two persons who spotted him on the road. We rushed all three of them to a nearby hospital but today they were transferred here [Lok Nayak]. My father had shown no signs of recovery,” she said.

She added that her family, which owns a small tailoring shop, may consider going back to their village in Uttar Pradesh. “How can we stay here when we are scared to even open our windows? We all have locked ourselves in our houses. We are not allowing children to step out,” she said.