My husband is victim of political conspiracy, fabricated statement used to implicate him, says Sunita Kejriwal

ED forced an accused-turned-approver to change his statement in excise policy case, which led to the CM’s arrest, says Sunita Kejriwal in her first video statement after LS poll results; AAP chief is honest, educated, patriotic, if public doesn’t support him, no educated person will join politics, she adds

Published - July 07, 2024 12:03 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Sunita Kejriwal has released several video statements since the arrest of her husband by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, released a video statement on Saturday saying her husband was the “victim of a political conspiracy”.

“He is an honest, educated, and patriotic man. If the public does not support him, no educated person would ever want to join politics,” she said in her first video statement since the Lok Sabha election results.

Ms. Kejriwal alleged that the Chief Minister had been implicated in the excise policy case based on a “fabricated” statement by Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a Lok Sabha member from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

Mr. Reddy and his son Raghava Magunta Reddy have both become accused-turned-approvers in the excise case.

The AAP chief was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The ED has alleged him to be the “key conspirator” in framing the now-defunct excise policy.

On June 26, the Chief Minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case related to the excise “scam”.

He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Ms. Kejriwal claimed that Mr. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy had earlier told the ED that he had met the Chief Minister on March 16, 2021 seeking land for a charitable trust that he wanted to open in Delhi, but that he changed his statement on July 17, 2023, following his son’s arrest.

Under duress

She added that in a subsequent statement to the probe agency, the Lok Sabha member claimed that the AAP chief had, in the presence of 10 people, asked him to enter the liquor business in Delhi in exchange for ₹100 crore. “Would anybody ask for money before so many people,” she asked.

She added that soon after Mr. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy changed his statement his son was granted bail.

‘Shocking claims’

“It is shocking to see Sunita Kejriwal casting aspersions on the judiciary. People of Delhi are unable to believe that it’s a video issued by a Chief Minister’s wife who has herself been a senior government official,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Ms. Kejriwal has released several video statements since her husband’s arrest. Through her messages, the Chief Minister’s wife has sought to garner public support for the AAP chief on issues such as his “wrongful confinement” and “failing health”.

