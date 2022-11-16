My head hangs in shame, says judge over compensation delay to kin of sewer death victims

November 16, 2022 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

“My head hangs in shame,” said the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Tuesday while condemning the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for not paying ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the families of two persons who died after inhaling toxic gases inside a sewer in September this year.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad came down heavily on the landowning agency after it noted that “not even a single penny” towards the compensation was released by the DDA.

On October 6, the same bench had ordered the DDA to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to each family. It noted that the Delhi government, as part of a separate compensation, has already paid ₹1 lakh each to the two families on September 21.

“From October 6 we are now on November 15. When the court had directed DDA to pay the amount, why it was not done? This is the question,” the court asked on Tuesday.

“We are dealing with people who are working for us so that our life is made comfortable. And this is the manner and method they are being dealt with by the authorities. Very unfortunate,” the Bench said. The conduct of the DDA “reflects complete unsympathetic attitude towards the deceased’s families”, the court said.

Public interest litigation

The High Court had initiated a public interest litigation based on a news report about the death of a sweeper and a security guard inside a sewer on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area. The sweeper died while cleaning the sewer and the guard lost his life while trying to rescue him.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 347 people have died since 2017 across the country while working in sewer and septic tanks. Of the total deaths, Delhi accounts for 12.6% with 44 deaths.

DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta, who was present at the hearing, informed the High Court that the agency’s total annual budget was ₹3,000 crore.

“We requested you to pay only ₹10 lakh as an immediate measure and you came up with all kinds of excuses. Later, we could have adjusted the amount by fixing the responsibility. We asked you to pay so that there is some financial and emotional sense of security to the families who have lost their bread earners,” the Bench said.

It asked the DDA to act “on a priority basis” on the issue of rehabilitating and giving compassionate appointment to one of the family members of the deceased who was a DDA employee. The court granted 15 days’ time to the agency for the appointment.