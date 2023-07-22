My daughter’s face was so badly disfigured, I couldn’t recognise her initially: Dwarka victim’s mother

July 22, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The mother of the 10-year-old girl, who was rescued from a flat in Dwarka where an airline pilot and her husband allegedly assaulted her and forced her to work as a maid, told The Hindu that her daughter’s face was so disfigured with bruises that she couldn’t recognise her at first.

The parents met their daughter for the first time in two months on Friday. The accused couple — Poornima Bagchi, 33, and Kaushik Bagchi, 36 — had hired the girl as a stay-at-home babysitter for their four-year-old son in May.

But the Bagchis barely allowed any conversation between the parents and their child, the victim’s mother said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were arrested on Wednesday after the victim’s relative said she saw the girl being assaulted by the couple. The accused have been sent to judicial custody till August 2.

The victim’s father, a construction worker, said, “He [Mr. Bagchi] came to me promising good education, food, and clothes for my daughter if we let her work at his house. But when we saw her on Friday, we couldn’t hold back our tears. There were burn injuries all over her hands and face.”

The parents, who live in Delhi, had left for their hometown of Muzaffarpur in Bihar 15 days ago to attend to a family emergency. They rushed back to Delhi on Thursday after finding out about their daughter’s plight. The victim is currently at a Child Welfare Committee-run shelter home.

‘Afraid to be alone’

“My daughter’s skin has become quite rough as if she hasn’t taken a bath in many weeks. She has also grown pale as she wasn’t fed properly,” the victim’s mother, a domestic worker, said.

“She told us that she was made to wash clothes and utensils and was repeatedly hit on the head with a rolling pin and burnt with a hot iron. She said she’s scared to be alone in a room now,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s father said he tried reaching out to his daughter soon after handing her over to Mr. Bagchi.

‘They didn’t let us talk’

“Initially, whenever I called, he [Mr. Bagchi] would make excuses — of being at an airport or attending a function — and not connect me with my daughter. Of late, he had started to disconnect my calls. When I got anxious and called him up repeatedly, he threatened me with dire consequences,” the victim’s father said.

“When we met on Friday, after almost eight weeks, we couldn’t stop crying for 15 minutes,” the victim’s father said.

“She said to me today, ‘Papa, I want to become a police officer. I want to fight for girls like me who have been caged.’”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT