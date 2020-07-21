Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Brajesh Thakur challenges verdict

Brajesh Thakur, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the sexual assault of over 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the verdict.
In his plea, Thakur said the trial court had conducted hearing in a “hurried manner” and hence violated his right to a free and fair trial as guaranteed under the Constitution.
On January 20, the trial court had convicted him along with 18 others in the matter, and later on February 11 sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.
Thakur, was the owner of the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti and managed the place where the incident took place.
“In the present case neither the Bihar Police nor the CBI has conducted the potency test of the accused Brijesh Thakur and despite examining his wife did not place her statement under section 161 Cr.P.C. on record and thereby the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the first foremost and most important fact which is a pre-requisite in a rape case i.e. the fact that an accused who is charged of rape is in fact capable of committing rape,” the appeal said.
