Muzaffarpur shelter case: ED takes possession of accused’s property

The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of a multistorey building in Delhi in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which several minor girls were allegedly sexually and physically abused.
The agency has taken possession of the building worth ₹1.45 crore located in Delhi’s Palam Colony and a fixed deposit amounting to ₹2.07 lakh in the name of Aadarsh Mahila Shilp Kala Kendra.
The money laundering probe is based on two FIRs registered by the Mahila police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and one case lodged with the CBI, against Brajesh Thakur and others.
The ED has alleged misappropriation of funds and grants received from the government and other agencies in the name of non-government organisation, Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister organisations, where Thakur was the “de facto owner”.
He allegedly conspired with others to divert ₹7.57 crore and invested the same in properties in his own name and that of his family members, identified as Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi and others. Fees for his younger son Mehul Anand’s medical education were also paid using the misappropriated funds, according to the ED.
The shelter home was run by Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti. The ED had earlier attached assets worth ₹8.77 crore.
The agency has already filed a charge sheet against the accused persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath