Muzaffarpur shelter case: ED takes possession of accused’s property

Money laundering probe on against Brajesh Thakur

The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of a multistorey building in Delhi in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which several minor girls were allegedly sexually and physically abused.

The agency has taken possession of the building worth ₹1.45 crore located in Delhi’s Palam Colony and a fixed deposit amounting to ₹2.07 lakh in the name of Aadarsh Mahila Shilp Kala Kendra.

The money laundering probe is based on two FIRs registered by the Mahila police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and one case lodged with the CBI, against Brajesh Thakur and others.

The ED has alleged misappropriation of funds and grants received from the government and other agencies in the name of non-government organisation, Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister organisations, where Thakur was the “de facto owner”.

He allegedly conspired with others to divert ₹7.57 crore and invested the same in properties in his own name and that of his family members, identified as Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi and others. Fees for his younger son Mehul Anand’s medical education were also paid using the misappropriated funds, according to the ED.

The shelter home was run by Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti. The ED had earlier attached assets worth ₹8.77 crore.

The agency has already filed a charge sheet against the accused persons.