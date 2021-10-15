Mutilated body of man found near farmers’ protest site at Singhu border

GURUGRAM:

15 October 2021 11:59 IST

FIR lodged against unidentified men, say police

An unidentified man was on Friday found dead with his wrist severed and body tied to a police barricade near the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The police said a First Information Report was lodged against unidentified men in this connection.

Hansraj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Detective Dept., Sonipat, told reporters that a police officer found the body tied to the barricade around 5 a.m. He said the hands and the legs of the body were chopped off and there were no clothes on it except an underwear.

“The people at the spot were questioned regarding the incident but no concrete information could be gathered. The deceased is unidentified. An FIR has been registered against unknown people,” added Mr. Hansraj.

Blasphemy suspected

However, a video that has surfaced shows a group of Nihangs standing over the man as he lies on the ground in deep shock and pain with his wrist cut and bleeding profusely, raising suspicion that the murder could be related to an incident of blasphemy.

The Nihangs, surrounding him, could be heard asking his name and native village, but none comes forward to help him.

“We are looking into this video and many other videos doing the rounds on social media, apparently related to the incident. It is a matter of investigation,” said Mr. Hansraj.