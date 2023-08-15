Muted I-Day celebrations at MCD schools where 28 children fell ill last week

August 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

Independence Day celebrations at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run school in west Delhi’s Naraina, where 28 students fell ill last week, remained muted on Monday.

Teachers at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Inderpuri, said before the August 11 incident, the schoolchildren were preparing for various cultural programmes. “But today, only the teachers turned up, hoisted the flag and sang the national anthem,” said a teacher, adding, “This is the first time we’re not celebrating Independence Day at the school.”

Another teacher at the school said they had been asked to keep the school closed until further orders.

The MCD school students fell ill around 11 a.m. on August 11, shortly after having their midday meal, forcing staff members to rush them to a hospital. Most of them were discharged later.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, in a statement, had blamed the incident on a suspected “gas leak” from a train passing close by. However, Northern Railway had denied leakage from any of the trains in the area. The MCD later formed a four-member panel to probe the incident while the police registered a case under various IPC sections.

‘Still feeling nauseous’

“Officials came to the school today [Monday] and called some of the affected children and their parents. They noted down their statements and took their signatures,” one of the teachers said.

Meanwhile, some parents, like Poonam, mother of a Class 5 student, said their children continue to suffer from nausea. When reached for comment, the MCD did not respond.

