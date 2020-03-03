Muslim families shift from Chaman Park warehouses

New Delhi

The makeshift shelters had become overcrowded and dirty, say volunteers

Hundreds of Muslim families, displaced from Shiv Vihar — one of the areas which saw the worst incidents of violence in north-east Delhi — who had taken refuge in warehouses in Chaman Park have been shifted, volunteers informed on Monday.

With a large number of media persons and aid efforts being directed to the small lanes in which the warehouses are located, the area was becoming overcrowded and dirty, the volunteers informed. While some have been relocated to their relative’s residence, smaller groups of people occupied houses of locals and others have been relocated to multiple tents set up at the Eidgah at Mustafabad. Legal clinics as well as centres to ensure that compensations are paid have been set up.

“How long can you stay in other people’s houses after all?” said Arshi Ansari who was living in a furniture warehouse in Chaman Park and shifted to the tents on Monday evening. Commenting on issues with government-run relief camps, most of which have reportedly seen no displaced people arriving, she said, there was a lack of facilities especially for women at such places.

Houses of most of these people were burnt down by mobs during the recent spate of violence. Many of them said that they had narrowly escaped death. Husbands and sons of many displaced women were still missing. A list of nearly 140 families, displaced from Shiv Vihar, was prepared and at least 50 are still reported missing, a volunteer added.