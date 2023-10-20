ADVERTISEMENT

Realms of Love

October 20, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

With musical drama, Ananda-Eyes of the Healer, Nelofar Currimbhoy ventures into the world of theatre

Soma Basu
Soma Basu

Diana Volokhova | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nelofar Currimbhoy, author and daughter of herbal beauty empress, Shanaz Hussain, has penned a narrative that blends emotions, music and spirituality. Titled Ananda – Eyes of The Healer, the musical drama has been directed by Muzaffar Ali, choreographed by Shivani Varma and narrated by Kabir Bedi. Together, they lend richness to the art of storytelling.

The play depicts the journey of a young seeker Ananda, who challenges accepted boundaries and traverses the spiritual universe in search of a deeper meaning to life. Rewarded with healing powers for his tapasya, he becomes a messiah. His extraordinary love story with devoted queen Maya is filled with challenges that test his character. The play captures his struggles and unwavering love for Maya and their connection that transforms into a timeless love story, highlighting the purity of their bond.

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/12/2022 :  Stories I Must Tell - Kabir Bedi, during Bangalore Literature Festival 2022 #BLRLITFEST, in Bengaluru on December 04, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Known for his attention to detail, Muzaffar Ali’s musical compositions, combined with Amir Khusro’s traditional pieces that will be performed by qawwals, will help to create an intense musical evening. “The synergy between visuals and music will be an immersive experience; Art flourishes when it gets the freedom to flow,” says Nelofar.

At Kamani auditorium, Copernicus Marg; October 26-27; 7pm; Tickets on BookMyShow

