October 20, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Nelofar Currimbhoy, author and daughter of herbal beauty empress, Shanaz Hussain, has penned a narrative that blends emotions, music and spirituality. Titled Ananda – Eyes of The Healer, the musical drama has been directed by Muzaffar Ali, choreographed by Shivani Varma and narrated by Kabir Bedi. Together, they lend richness to the art of storytelling.

The play depicts the journey of a young seeker Ananda, who challenges accepted boundaries and traverses the spiritual universe in search of a deeper meaning to life. Rewarded with healing powers for his tapasya, he becomes a messiah. His extraordinary love story with devoted queen Maya is filled with challenges that test his character. The play captures his struggles and unwavering love for Maya and their connection that transforms into a timeless love story, highlighting the purity of their bond.

Known for his attention to detail, Muzaffar Ali’s musical compositions, combined with Amir Khusro’s traditional pieces that will be performed by qawwals, will help to create an intense musical evening. “The synergy between visuals and music will be an immersive experience; Art flourishes when it gets the freedom to flow,” says Nelofar.

At Kamani auditorium, Copernicus Marg; October 26-27; 7pm; Tickets on BookMyShow

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.