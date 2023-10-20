HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realms of Love

With musical drama, Ananda-Eyes of the Healer, Nelofar Currimbhoy ventures into the world of theatre

October 20, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu
Diana Volokhova

Diana Volokhova | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nelofar Currimbhoy, author and daughter of herbal beauty empress, Shanaz Hussain, has penned a narrative that blends emotions, music and spirituality. Titled Ananda – Eyes of The Healer, the musical drama has been directed by Muzaffar Ali, choreographed by Shivani Varma and narrated by Kabir Bedi. Together, they lend richness to the art of storytelling.

The play depicts the journey of a young seeker Ananda, who challenges accepted boundaries and traverses the spiritual universe in search of a deeper meaning to life. Rewarded with healing powers for his tapasya, he becomes a messiah. His extraordinary love story with devoted queen Maya is filled with challenges that test his character. The play captures his struggles and unwavering love for Maya and their connection that transforms into a timeless love story, highlighting the purity of their bond.

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/12/2022 :  Stories I Must Tell - Kabir Bedi, during Bangalore Literature Festival 2022 #BLRLITFEST, in Bengaluru on December 04, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu 

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 04/12/2022 :  Stories I Must Tell - Kabir Bedi, during Bangalore Literature Festival 2022 #BLRLITFEST, in Bengaluru on December 04, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Known for his attention to detail, Muzaffar Ali’s musical compositions, combined with Amir Khusro’s traditional pieces that will be performed by qawwals, will help to create an intense musical evening. “The synergy between visuals and music will be an immersive experience; Art flourishes when it gets the freedom to flow,” says Nelofar.

At Kamani auditorium, Copernicus Marg; October 26-27; 7pm; Tickets on BookMyShow

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / theatre / music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.