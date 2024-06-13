GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Museums, mental health institutes receive hoax bomb threat emails

Published - June 13, 2024 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Several museums and two mental health institutes in the Capital received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, which were later found to be a hoax, an official said. They are the latest to be targeted after a number of schools, hospitals, and IGI airport received similar threats last month.

The emails, received by museums including National Museum on Kartavya Path, Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri, Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj and others, stated that a bomb had been planted on their premises. The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in Shahdara and VIMHANS hospital in Lajpat Nagar received the same emails.

While officials say that nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search was conducted, the police said they are probing the matter further.

“All the buildings were combed by a bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and local police, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police officer said.

