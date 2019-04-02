Murder of judge’s wife, son: five witnesses examined in court

Five witnesses were examined in connection with the murder of the wife and son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge in October last year, at a local court here on Monday.

Of the total 81 prosecution witnesses, 27 have deposed so far.

Anil Antil, a material witness in the case, told the court of Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Sondhi that he happened to pass through the road in front of Arcadia Market in South City-II on the fateful day when he noticed a huge crowd.

He cut through the crowd to find a teenager and a woman lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Mr. Antil, who hails from Murthal in Sonipat, further said that he asked people in the crowd to make some arrangement to shift the injured persons to the hospital, but no one came forward.

At this, he shifted the injured persons, later identified as judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and son Dhruv, to Park Hospital in an autorickshaw all by himself.

Mr. Antil told the court that the woman, who was conscious at that moment, had requested him to take her to hospital quickly. Mr. Antil had come to the city a month ago in search of job.

Park Hospital doctors Basant Kumar and V.K. Bhalla were also examined. While Mr. Kumar had prepared the discharge summary of the injured before they were shifted to Medanta Hosptial, Mr. Bhalla, the superintendent, had handed over the bloodstained clothes of the victims to the police in a sealed parcel.

Bloodstains on clothes

Medical Officer at Gurugram Civil Hospital, Nitu, also deposed before the court, saying that clothes of the accused, Mahipal, had bloodstains on them and all his vitals were stable at the time of arrest.

She had conducted the medico-legal examination of the accused after the arrest. Dr. Nitu told the court that the accused behaved normally and had no psychological issues.

Medanta Hospital doctor Atma Ram, who had declared Dhruv brain-dead on October 22, was also examined.

Public prosecutor Anurag Hooda said that the prosecution had enough evidence to prove its case to the hilt and the rest of the witnesses would also be examined soon to wrap up the case speedily.

Mr. Kant’s wife Ritu (37) and son Dhruv, were getting into their car after shopping on the day of the incident, when constable Mahipal shot them point-blank. He was arrested two hours after he attacked them on Gurugram-Faridabad Road. Ritu, who was shot in the abdomen and chest, had died a few hours after the attack. The boy was shot twice in the head and once near the shoulder. He succumbed to injuries ten days later.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for April 24.