Murder convict on the run for over a year arrested

A 34-year-old murder convict, who had jumped parole and was on the run for the past one and half years, has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

A senior officer said Arvind Kumar from Bihar’s Madhubani was nabbed on Wednesday following a tip-off. “On Wednesday, at 11.45 p.m., information was received at Najafgarh police station that a man who had jumped parole was coming to meet someone. A trap was laid and he was held,” the officer said.

He added that Arvind was arrested on charges of murder in 2006 and was convicted in 2011 by a Delhi court. He was released on parole in 2016 wherein he said his mother needed treatment but two weeks later, when he was due to return, he jumped parole, the officer said.

In April 2006, a man’s body was found in Nangloi after which a murder case was registered. “

During investigation, it was found that Arvind, then 22-years-old, had killed him. He was employed as a house help and the owner had a fight with a neighbour over water. A few days later, the fight happened again and the man was stabbed to death by Arvind who was arrested four days after the crime,” the officer said.

After the trial, Rohini court convicted him and awarded him life imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000.

Pistol recovered

On Wednesday, after his arrest, the police claimed to have recovered a countrymade pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession. He had bought the weapon from Uttam Pradesh’s Muradabad.

“Arvind is being interrogated about where he was for the past year and a half. Other criminal involvements are also being looked into,” the officer said.